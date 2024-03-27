Local

Grand opening celebration to be held at Dick’s House of Sport at Ross Park Mall

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Blimp A Dick's House of Sport blimp can be seen over Pittsburgh Wednesday, March 27.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is celebrating the opening of House of Sport at Ross Park Mall.

The grand opening weekend will be held Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 and include deals, prizes and special appearances by Kris Letang of the Penguins, TJ Watt of the Steelers and David Bednar of the Pirates.

House of Sport locations include features like climbing walls, golf bays and multi-sport cages.

