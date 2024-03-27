Grand opening celebration to be held at Dick’s House of Sport at Ross Park Mall

Dick’s Sporting Goods is celebrating the opening of House of Sport at Ross Park Mall.

The grand opening weekend will be held Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 and include deals, prizes and special appearances by Kris Letang of the Penguins, TJ Watt of the Steelers and David Bednar of the Pirates.

House of Sport locations include features like climbing walls, golf bays and multi-sport cages.

