The Great Migration is over. Here’s where Pennsylvania stands.

PITTSBURGH — Migration has been a traditional indicator of regional economic vitality, and the stakes for relocation have become increasingly high in the post-pandemic world — even if the Great Migration is over.

Once again, Pennsylvania ranked low for in-migration within U.S. states, though it did improve from its standing a year ago.

That’s according to the latest U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzed 2.5 million one-way customer transactions from the previous calendar year to rank states by net gain or loss. U-Haul tracked rentals of one-way trucks, trailers and U-Box moving containers that were rented in one state and returned in another across the United States and Canada.

