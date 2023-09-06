Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank warns of potential scammers targeting Rib Fest, other events

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating potential fraud after several people allegedly posed as Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank representatives and solicited donations at Rib Fest at Acrisure Stadium.

The food bank received multiple reports of scammers taking advantage of the public outside of large events at Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park and PPG Paints Arena. Others have reported scammers posing as food bank staff in the Strip District and outside of events in the Cultural District.

The food bank provided video of people in yellow vests who were seen carrying buckets with the food bank logo. They are not staff members, volunteers or representatives of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank never solicits cash donations in public with the exception of at Santa’s House during People’s Gas Holiday Market, the organization said.

“Thousands of our neighbors rely on the Food Bank and our partners for food assistance, and our work is only possible with the generous support of the community. We want to be sure every dollar donated is going to feed our neighbors, not being stolen by bad actors,” said Chief Development Officer Charla Irwin-Buncher.

The food bank is asking the public to report any suspicious fundraisers to the organization to the police. Those who want to make a donation or want to host a legitimate fundraiser can visit www.PittsburghFoodBank.org or call 412-460-3663.

