Greene County man assaults, robs another man after losing games of pool, state police say

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Greene County is facing charges for allegedly assaulting and robbing another man after losing games of pool.

Pennsylvania State Police said the incident happened on Aug. 26 at around 9:30 p.m.

James Gayman, 26, from Mather, and the victim, 63, decided to play a game of pool for money, state police said.

Gayman lost a total of four games, then assaulted the victim and took his money before leaving the scene.

The victim had a broken nose and a laceration to his upper left eye.

Gayman is facing aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group