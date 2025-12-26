Greene County volunteers continue tradition of providing meals to families on Christmas

FAIRDALE, Pa. — A Greene County man is making sure those in the area have a meal on Christmas Day.

Chuck Wolfe started the annual dinner at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 598 in 2017, as well as delivering food to seniors around the area.

Wolfe does the dinner in honor of his friend Dave Torboli who also gave out meals on Christmas.

He said that the first year served around 200 people.

Last year, it was closer to 2,300 people.

Food was delvered from and available to eat at the Waynesburg Eagles Lodge and the Carmichaels Activity Center.

“We are excited to be part of it. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful program every year that we do and we plan on doing it for a long time,” said Barbara Walters, president of the Carmichaels Activity Center.

Along with food, seniors and kids were also presented with stocking stuffers.

