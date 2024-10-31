Greene County woman convicted of vehicular homicide in crash that killed mail carrier

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County woman was convicted of vehicular homicide on Monday in a 2021 crash that killed a mail carrier in Morris Township.

Tina Phillips, 49, was found guilty of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter.

The crash happened in October 2021. Chad Varner was hit when he got out of his vehicle to deliver a package.

The attorney general’s office said Phillips was driving over 70 mph in a 40 mph zone when she lost control of her vehicle, veered into a front yard and struck Varner.

Varner died at the scene. He was 49 years old.

“This completely preventable tragedy serves as a reminder that reckless and careless driving can have deadly consequences,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said. “No one expects to face this kind of danger when they go to work, and there is no good reason to ever drive in such a manner that puts so many people at risk.”

Phillips claimed she could not remember much of the incident, the AG’s office said.

