Greensburg man scammed out of $19,000, state police say

State police are investigating a scam that tricked a Westmoreland man out of almost $20,000.

On Thursday night, an 80-year-old Greensburg man got a phone call from an alleged family member claiming to be in jail. The family member said an attorney would be calling to set up bail arrangements.

A person called and asked for $19,000 in cash, and said a courier would come to pick it up, state police said. A male driving a gray, four-door vehicle came to the home and took the cash, driving toward Youngwood Borough.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group