Greensburg Night Market 2026 season kicks off on chilly night

GREENSBURG. Pa. — Cold temperatures did not stop hundreds of people from enjoying the Eighth Annual Night Market in Greensburg.

Thursday night kicked off the first market of the season.

There are over 150 vendors spread across four city blocks between South Pennsylvania Avenue and West Fourth Street.

There is also live music and family activities.

“This is our first time here at the Greensburg Night Market on Pennsylvania Avenue. We love it. We’ve been to the casino before, but this is the first one here in town. Lots of great vendors, lots of great food,” Sandy Shifflett of Scottdale said.

Greensburg police and fire helped with road closures and patrolling the streets. Fire Chief Tom Bell shared what else his crews are doing to keep people safe.

“At the end of this block, we keep a fire truck there for the purpose of, in today’s world, you never know what’s going to happen, and two other spots we keep cars at the intersection also, so nobody can get into the crowd where the people are at,” Bell said.

The night market is held on the last Thursday of each month through October.

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