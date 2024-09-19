Local

Greensburg police looking to identify person who injured loss prevention officer during retail theft

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

GREENSBURG, Pa. — The City of Greensburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person accused of injuring a loss prevention officer.

Police said the suspect injured the officer during the commission of a retail theft.

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to contact Greensburg police at 724-834-3800. Tipsters can be anonymous.

