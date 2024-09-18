Local

Only on 11: Beaver County vape shops accused of selling marijuana to kids

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV

Habitual Glass & Sam's Mini Mart

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Beaver County vape shops are accused of selling marijuana to kids, and several people are facing criminal charges.

“They didn’t ask for ID, there were no code words used. They just walked in, picked out what they wanted,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible about one of the shops.

    Most Read