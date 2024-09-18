Only on 11: Beaver County vape shops accused of selling marijuana to kids

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Beaver County vape shops are accused of selling marijuana to kids, and several people are facing criminal charges.

“They didn’t ask for ID, there were no code words used. They just walked in, picked out what they wanted,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible about one of the shops.

Tonight at 6 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Nicole Ford dives into the major investigation and explains what happened when we confronted one of the people charged.

