Caregiver stole over $18,000 from woman, 98, who lived in Scott Township retirement home, police say

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A care worker is charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a 98-year-old woman.

Court documents say the victim’s daughter reported the missing money to police in August.

The victim’s daughter noticed the account, which had enough money for the victim’s living expenses, had a negative balance and overdraft fees for returned checks.

Between January and July, 12 stolen checks with forged signatures were cashed from the victim’s account, totaling more than $18,000, to Melissa Hatherley-Parrish, 34.

Police said Hatherley-Parrish worked for a private company that provided care at Vanadium Retirement Home in Scott Township.

She resigned from the company in February for another job, but continued cashing checks she stole from the victim, court documents say.

Hatherley-Parrish is facing a list of charges, including theft by unlawful taking and forgery.

