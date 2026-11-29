GREENSBURG, Pa. — The City of Greensburg marked Small Business Saturday with a “Shop Small Saturday” scavenger hunt, encouraging shoppers to support local merchants following Black Friday.

The event had visitors searching for holiday clues at area stores.

Nancy Ligus, executive director of the Greensburg Community Development Corporation, noted that local shops serve as key economic drivers for the community.

“We try to promote our businesses downtown because they’re the heart of our economic drivers here. So this is an important day, not just for the city of Greensburg, but for our businesses all over Greensburg,” Ligus said.

The participant with the most correct answers will receive a $250 “Go Greensburg” community gift card.

Organizers will announce the winner of the gift card during “Luminary Night” on Dec. 3.

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