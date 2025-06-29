Greensburg sports lounge closing its doors after 15 years of business

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg sports lounge is closing its doors.

Dino’s Sports Lounge in Greensburg announced on Facebook it is closing after 15 years of business on Towne Square Drive.

The business said it was closing because of reasons “out of their control.”

“We extend a huge thank you to our staff for helping us be successful for 15 years, and our guests, especially the ones who have become friends. We could not have done it without all of you,” Dino’s Sports Lounge’s post said.

Guests were encouraged to visit Dino’s Sports Lounge in Latrobe on the 3800 block of Route 30.

