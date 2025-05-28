Greensburg woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to trying to kill child with fentanyl sentenced

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg woman who previously pleaded guilty but mentally ill to trying to kill a child with fentanyl will spend up to 20 years in prison.

Skye Naggy, 32, entered the plea back in January. On Tuesday, the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office announced that a judge sentenced Naggy to serve 10 to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

While in prison, Naggy will continue to receive mental health care.

The charges against Naggy were filed in November 2022, when she took an 8-year-old girl and left notes behind stating “she needed the powerful opioid to protect herself and the child.” Naggy reportedly claimed she was “told by God” that she was going to die soon.

Police found Naggy and the child in a wooded area near Loyalhanna Lake.

The girl later tested positive for fentanyl and opiates. She survived the incident and the DA’s office says she’s now in the care of a relative.

