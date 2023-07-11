Grilled Stickies return to Eat’n Park after nearly 4 months

PITTSBURGH — A fan favorite is back at Eat’n Park after being gone for almost four months.

Guests can once again enjoy the legendary Grilled Stickies, which are back at on the menu at all locations.

“Our Grilled Stickies are an iconic item, beloved by Pittsburghers near and far,” said Amanda Giacobbi, Senior Director of Restaurant Marketing for Eat’n Park. “We’re delighted to be able to bring back Grilled Stickies and create smiles for future generations!”

The production of the sweet treat was temporarily paused due to a supply chain distribution earlier this year. Eat’n Park has now partnered with Pittsburgh-based 5 Generation Bakers of McKees Rocks.

“The collaboration between 5 Generation Bakers and Eat’n Park unites two legacy, multi-generational, Pittsburgh-based brands to continue a unique tradition,” said Scott Baker, president of 5 Generation Bakers. “We are proud to use our five generations of baking expertise to help bring back Grilled Stickies for Eat’n Park guests across the region.”'

Eat’n Park will also resume serving Grilled Stickies to any guest celebrating their birthday.

