Grist House, Eat’N Park announce return of Strawberry Pie Forever ale

MILLVALE, Pa. — Grist House and Eat’N Park have partnered up again for the return of the Strawberry Pie Forever ale.

The drink will be available on draft and in four-packs at the Grist House locations in Millvale and at the Grist House Command in Collier Township.

It is based on Eat’N Park’s classic springtime strawberry pie dessert.

“Strawberry Pie has been a beloved addition to Eat’n Park’s menu for more than seven decades, and our partnership with Grist House is now five years strong,” said Amanda Giacobbi, senior director of restaurant marketing for Eat’n Park. “We are thrilled to once again collaborate and pay tribute to this iconic treat in a modern way.”

Grist House said anyone who stops by to pick up a pint will receive a free Strawberry Smiley Cookie, too, while supplies last.

“The arrival of Strawberry Pie Forever has become a springtime tradition,” said Christie Massari, marketing specialist at Grist House. “This beer is brewed to capture the sweetness of Eat’n Park’s classic pie with the cool tartness of a sour ale using fresh strawberries and Tahitian vanilla. We can’t wait for craft beer enthusiasts and Eat’n Park fans alike to raise a glass to this collaboration once more.”

The drink will be sold in Oakland and Upper St. Clair later this month. Those dates have not been announced at this time.

This is not the only drink that Grist House has made alongside a Pittsburgh-area business. Click here to read about the brownie natter milk stout it made last year.

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