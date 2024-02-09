Local

Grist House opening new taproom in Butler County

Grist House Butler

PITTSBURGH — Grist House Craft Brewery announced that it’s opening a new taproom location in Butler.

The brewery, currently based in Millvale, will open the new taproom location at the Freedom Farms Farmers Market on Route 8.

The space, currently known as the Corn Crib, will be rebranded as the Grist House Beer Crib and will open in early March.

The taproom will offer a list of Grist House beers, a unique indoor space and a large outdoor area.

“The new Grist House Beer Crib will be a welcoming place for all to come and enjoy a delicious handcrafted Grist House beer along with a mouth-watering meal from Freedom Farms Farm-to-Fork Kitchen,” said Kyle Mientkiewicz , co-owner of Grist House.

