Grocery store chain Meijer announces expansion into Western Pennsylvania

A popular retailer has announced plans to expand into Western Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson from Meijer said the business has acquired properties in the area.

“While there is no definitive timeline for the opening of new stores on these properties, we’re excited about the prospect of bringing our quality products and exceptional shopping experience to customers throughout Western Pennsylvania,” the statement said.

Meijer said they had also purchased properties in Northeast Ohio.

“We look forward to introducing ourselves to these communities and are committed to being an active and engaged neighbor,” Meijer’s statement said.

Meijer currently operates more than 500 stores throughout the Midwest and employs over 70,000 people. The privately-owned, family-operated business claims to be the “pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept,” when they opened a supercenter in the 1960s that sold groceries, clothing and hardware in one place.

Meijer is not the only grocery store chain coming to the area. Wegman’s has been working to open its first store in the Pittsburgh region, too.

That store is tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

