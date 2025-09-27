‘Gross, just gross’ Washington County residents frustrated as trash is left in their community

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Neighbors in Washington County say trash piling up outside their homes isn’t just an eyesore, it’s becoming a health hazard.

Homeowners told Channel 11 they’re paying for weekly pickup through Big’s Sanitation, but in many cases, garbage hasn’t been collected in more than a month.

“Gross. Just gross,” said homeowner Sabrina Craig. “It smells. I gagged very much so emptying the one garbage can.”

Craig said her trash sat for five weeks. This week, she paid Waste Management to haul it away.

“It’s been a month and a week and I had to get a different trash service,” she said. “Who wants to pay for one, let alone two services to clean up their garbage?”

Other residents reached out to Channel 11 with similar complaints, sending photo after photo of trash bags stacked outside their homes. They say animals are ripping them open and maggots are covering garbage that’s been sitting in the heat.

“I had two cans, 10 large garbage bags that we’ve had to double, triple bag… in the hot summer,” another neighbor said.

Big’s Sanitation recently took over service from Triple H Disposal, welcoming those customers on its website. But many say they never had problems before the change. Channel 11 contacted Big’s Sanitation and was told management would get back to us.

Better Business Bureau records show Big’s is not an accredited business. The BBB lists 19 complaints in the past three years, all similar to what Washington County customers are now alleging. Several customers reported paying $240 up front but not receiving regular pickup.

Craig says each time she calls the company, she’s promised a same-day pickup, but the trash continues to pile up.

“I just want this to be solved,” she said. “I hoped this is helping everyone else. Don’t use Big’s Sanitation — it’s garbage.”

Channel 11 is still waiting for a response from Big’s Sanitation management.

