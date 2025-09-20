Groundbreaking ceremony kicks off Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale’s major renovation

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Officials broke ground on a major renovation at the Carnegie Free Library of Swissvale on Friday.

Plans for the 107-year-old building, which is owned and operated by the Woodland Hills School District, include a new roof, new steps and a ramp.

“I am so glad that the Woodland Hills School District has this connection to Swissvale and the Swissvale Library because we are able to be true partners in assuring the community gets all the resources it needs,” Eddie Wilson said.

Renovations will be done in two phases, divided by exterior and interior projects. Phase one is underway, and phase two is expected to begin in the spring.

