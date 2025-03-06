Local

Group of teens suspected of robbing man at West End Overlook

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a group of teenagers seen riding around with guns in hand.
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a group of teenagers seen riding around with guns in hand.

Investigators think the group held up a man at the West End Overlook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

