Group of Western Pennsylvania mayors team up, aiming to change lives in their communities

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — It all started in North Braddock as the mayor wanted to find a way to better help his community.

“We are the figureheads to his and her communities so why not represent it and let the people know we are going to do our work for you,” said North Braddock Mayor Cletus Lee.

While the mayor may be the face of your community, typically they are the ones with the least power. That’s why this group is coming together to cut the red tape to getting things done by creating a new non-profit “Mayor’s Charitable Fund.”

“To me, it’s a target of opportunity,” said Braddock Hills Mayor Jack Brown.

It started with just a few and has now grown to 13 mayors from Braddock, North Braddock, Braddock Hills, Rank, Mount Oliver, Swissvale, Chalfont, East Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks, Clairton, Turtle Creek, Munhall and White Oak. Since the first meeting, Coraopolis, Bellevue and Crafton are looking to join.

The idea is they can come together get ideas and share resources without having to go through a council to provide.

“They are considerable junior to me in age, but their drive and resolve is far more than mine it’s energizing in a certain to be around this,” Brown said.

It comes with an opportunity for the young and old to learn from each other and establish a group to help the future generation of mayors.

“It’s energizing in pressing forward to restoring and renewing of the old that has declined,” said Braddock Mayor Delia Lennon-Winstead.

As many of these communities are facing the same hardships, growing new partnerships is the Mayor’s Charitable Fund’s first step.

“The mayor’s charitable fund has partnered with 412 Food Rescue and is looking to partner with the food bank. Already I was able to get emergency assistance to people in North Braddock. Bringing better opportunities and looking outside the box instead of inside the box,” Lee said.

The first fundraiser for the group to get things started is on November 9th at Grandview Golf Course at 6:30 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group