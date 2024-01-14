Gusts continues as frigid air moves in; wind chill remains in single digits most of Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Our coldest spell of weather is almost here, as an Arctic front is bearing down on Western Pennsylvania. Snow showers and squalls will develop along this front, which could lead to slick spots and icy roads on Sunday morning. Watch for reduced visibility too, as winds could gust over 30 mph.

Most of the snow exits by mid-morning, but it will be a very cold day, with temperatures staying in the low 20s. Wind chills will remain in the single digits most of the day.

Monday won’t be much better, but the wind will ease up some. Another wave of light snow is possible Monday night into early Tuesday, which could bring accumulation for some. It will stay cold much of this week, with wind chills by Wednesday morning again near zero. Right now, it doesn’t look like we get back above freezing again until next Monday!

