Gusty winds pick up through Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It’s colder this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. A few spotty rain or snow showers are moving through areas east of Pittsburgh, but they are wrapping up as a cold front moves through.

Behind the front, winds will pick up today with wind gusts as high as 25 or 30 mph, but should quickly die down after sunset. After a cold start on Monday morning, temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid-50s, which is about 5 degrees above average.

Enjoy it before more rain moves in on Tuesday. Most areas will see less than a half inch, but it could be steady at times from the late morning through the afternoon.

A strong cold front blows through on Wednesday, bringing much colder air and windy conditions for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Wind chills both days will reach the 20s with lake effect snow bands expected along and north of I-80. Heavier amounts of snow are possible over those areas, with mainly just snow showers closer to Pittsburgh on Friday.

