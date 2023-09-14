Hallowboo! returns to Idlewild for spooky family-friendly fun

LIGONIER, Pa. — Hallowboo! is returning to Idlewild this month.
All-new live shows and character meet and greets will be available for park-goers every weekend from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29.
New attractions include:
- Heroes Weekend (Sept. 23, 24) – Local heroes will receive free admission with valid identification and discounted tickets for up to four friends and family members;
- Fun-tastic Foam Party (NEW!) (Sept. 24, Oct. 1) – Back by foamy, popular demand, the beloved summer foam parties return to Idlewild this fall;
- Ghost Hunt Contest (Sept. 30, Oct. 1) – In celebration of National Ghost Hunting Day, the kiddos are encouraged to find all the ghosts lurking around the park;
- Mad Science Shows (NEW!) (Oct. 7, 8) – Count Eggbert and Countess Meggbert put on a magical show and teach the audience how to make their very own slime;
- HALLOWBOO! Scavenger Hunt (NEW!) (Oct. 14, 15) – The hunt is on for spooky characters found hiding around the park;
- Costume Parade (Oct. 21, 22, 28 & 29) – Everyone’s encouraged to show off their Halloween costume during the Idlewild Costume Parade located at the Hillside Theater;
- Boo Cruise (Oct. 28) – Classic cars will be dressed in their Halloween best at the park’s C Pavilion area from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., guests are encouraged to vote for their favorite.
Hallowboo! will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend. Families can save money on tickets by buying a 2024 season pass.
For more details, click here.
