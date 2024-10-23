Local

Pittsburgh announces trick or treat hours for Halloween

Pittsburgh announces trick or treat hours for Halloween

PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh leaders announced the hours for trick or treat hours on Halloween.

All participating neighborhoods can host trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

“We want everyone to be able to safely enjoy this holiday, so we suggest that parents and guardians check all candy before allowing children to indulge,” a news release says. “It’s also recommended that trick-or-treaters’ wear costumes that are bright, or that they carry a light to ensure they are visible to everyone around them.”

Drivers are asked to be careful on Halloween and avoid speeding.

