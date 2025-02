BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Halsey will be coming to the Pavilion at Star Lake this summer.

The stop in Burgettstown will be on Saturday, June 14 as part of her “For My Last Trick” tour.

She will be joined by Sir Chloe and flowerlove for the show.

Presale tickets go on sale on Feb. 19.

Click here to sign up for presale tickets.

