Local

‘Hamilton’ to return to Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center for 3rd time

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Benedum Center

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The smash hit “Hamilton” is returning to Pittsburgh.

RELATED COVERAGE: Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces 2024-25 lineup for ‘Broadway in Pittsburgh’

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24 for the musical, which will run from Sept. 11-29 at the Benedum Center.

This return engagement of the national Broadway tour of “Hamilton,” for the third time at the Benedum Center, is presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, part of the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season.

Tickets will be available online, in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by calling 412-456-4800.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $229 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

More information can be found at TrustArts.org/Broadway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘He was a really loving guy’: Friends remember bicyclist killed by live wires in North Park
  • 2 homes damaged by bullets during incident in McCandless; 1 person in custody
  • Peters Township home destroyed in possible electrical outlet fire
  • VIDEO: Rochester riverfront undergoing revamp
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read