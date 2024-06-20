‘Hamilton’ to return to Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center for 3rd time

The smash hit “Hamilton” is returning to Pittsburgh.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24 for the musical, which will run from Sept. 11-29 at the Benedum Center.

This return engagement of the national Broadway tour of “Hamilton,” for the third time at the Benedum Center, is presented by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, part of the 2024-2025 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season.

Tickets will be available online, in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or by calling 412-456-4800.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available from $229 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

More information can be found at TrustArts.org/Broadway.

