Hampton Inn & Suites to be built in McCandless

A new hotel will soon be coming to the North Hills.

AdVenture Development announced Monday that it was awarded a Hampton Inn & Suites franchise from Hilton Hotels.

The company plans to start building the hotel at the McCandless Corporate Center on Corporate Drive in the fall.

“The North Hills of Pittsburgh offers an excellent business environment, and we look forward to adding another hospitality option in that area,” AdVenture Development President Kevin Dougherty said.

Pittsburgh-based Prospera Hospitality will manage the hotel.

