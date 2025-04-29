Handmade Arcade launches online Maker Directory featuring 150+ local artisans

PITTSBURGH — Think of it as a kind of Yinzer Etsy.

Handmade Arcade, which launched 20 years ago as a modest indie craft fair held each year in increasingly larger venues around the city in which local entrepreneurs feature products of all kinds, has now set up a new online Maker Directory.

Through it, more than 150 local artisans and makers are now offering their wares in an online shop through which customers can access their work throughout the year.

Kelsey Ford, executive director of Handmade Arcade, called the new Maker Directory “one of the most requested projects from the makers in our community” as well as “a tool that we know shoppers want as they prioritize shopping small and local.”

