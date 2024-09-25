HARP hosts 7th annual Spay-A-Thon, 500 community cats received treatment

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosted its seventh annual Spay-A-Thon event on Monday and helped 500 community cats.

Community cats live outdoors and may be feral or friendly, born into the wild or lost and abandoned pets.

During the Spay-A-Thon, 500 community cats received spay/neuter surgery, rabies vaccines, FVRCP vaccines, flea prevention and ear tip at no cost to their caretakers.

More than 100 volunteers worked together to make the event possible.

“Homeless pets often create serious problems. They destroy property, spread disease, and cost the public money to control. Unwanted litters lead to overcrowding in our shelter, and that same overcrowding puts a strain on the resources that we can provide to animals while they wait for homes. Without medical intervention, this same cat population would grow to over 33,000 in two years and, incredibly, over one million cats in just four years,” HARP said.

