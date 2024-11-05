Harris, Trump make final impressions on Pittsburgh voters on eve of Election Day

PITTSBURGH — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump both visited Pittsburgh to make their final remarks to voters on the eve of Election Day.

The region is pivotal to both campaigns as Pennsylvania is a critical swing state to win the White House.

The latest Emerson College poll shows Trump leading Harris in the Keystone State by one point, but that’s within the margin of error, meaning it’s a toss-up.

Our Nicole Ford and Rick Earle were at both Trump and Harris’s events on Monday night.

Trump’s speech neared the two-hour mark, while Harris spoke for about 10 minutes.

