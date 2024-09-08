Harrisburg property management company ordered to pay over $55k in housing discrimination case

A Harrisburg property management company has been ordered to pay more than $55,000 in damages in a housing discrimination case.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) says 1952 Allegheny Associates LP discriminated against one of its tenants by refusing to transfer the tenant to another building because of their skin color and national origin.

“The PHRC will always defend those who experience illegal discrimination,” said PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter. “Impacts of discrimination are long-term and final orders like this one provide relief to those who file complaints with the PHRC. I am proud of our team at the PHRC for their work.”

PHRC says Allegheny Associates didn’t respond to the complaint it was served, participate in conciliation or attend a public hearing on the issue of damages.

Allegheny Associates has been ordered to pay the tenant more than $45,000 and the Commonwealth $10,000 within 90 days. The company must also:

Cease and desist from acting in a discriminatory manner in the terms and conditions of any lease based on a tenant’s color or national origin.

Complete Fair Housing Training within 90 days.

Report to the PHRC within 90 days on how it will comply with the order.

