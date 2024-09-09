Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein had emergency heart surgery on Monday, according to one of his representatives.

NBC News reports that Weinstein, 72, was taken from a New York City jail to a hospital after complaining that he didn’t feel well. He underwent a procedure to alleviate a significant amount of fluid from his lungs and heart. He remains in the ICU while awaiting further test results.

Weinstein has been in and out of the hospital since returning to Rikers Island in April after an appeals court overturned his 2020 rape and sexual assault convictions and ordered a new trial. The most recent previous hospitalization was in July for multiple health problems, including COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison on a rape conviction in California.

