Have spare pennies? Giant Eagle will take them in exchange for gift cards worth double

PITTSBURGH — For one day only, Giant Eagle shoppers can double the value of their spare pennies.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 1, shoppers can bring in their spare pennies to any Giant Eagle or Market District store and exchange them for Giant Eagle gift cards.

The exchange requires a minimum of 50 cents in pennies, resulting in a $1 gift card, and allows a maximum of $100 in pennies, resulting in a $200 gift card.

“Retailers across the country are taking steps to maintain adequate supplies of pennies,” said Bill Artman, Giant Eagle president and CEO. “At Giant Eagle, we saw a unique and fun opportunity to reward customers for joining our efforts.”

The penny exchange event comes as the U.S. Department of the Treasury phases out the production of pennies, leading to the Federal Reserve limiting penny deliveries to banks and commercial customers. This has resulted in reduced availability of pennies in certain areas.

Giant Eagle is temporarily collecting pennies to ensure it can continue providing exact change to customers who pay with cash. The exchange event is a proactive measure intended to maintain accuracy and fairness in transactions while awaiting formal guidance from the U.S. government on future rounding practices.

