Health inspectors found evidence of sewage backup, mold-like substances at Panther Pit, per report

PITTSBURGH — The Panther Pit in Oakland was condemned when multiple agencies raided the bar on Tuesday.

Officials executed a search warrant at the bar on Tuesday morning over accusations it was selling alcohol without a license. This led to the seizure of 346 gallons of liquor, 80 gallons of beer and other business-related items.

>>> The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by liquor enforcement officers

An Allegheny County Health Department inspection report states the building was condemned on Tuesday. The report indicates the bar didn’t submit plans before constructing a patio on the second floor.

Inspectors also found 14 other violations at the business, including multiple that could create a high risk for foodborne illness and one labeled as an imminent hazard.

The report states that the imminent hazard inspectors found was evidence of a sewage backup in the kitchen with stains that indicated the area was never cleaned and disinfected.

The high-risk violations found were bags of spoiled chicken tenders covered in a mold-like substance in a non-functioning walk-in cooler, a black mold-like substance on food contact surfaces and the ice machine chute, fruit flies in bar coolers that were filled with spilled liquids and rat droppings in the basement, per the report.

Panther Pit cannot reopen until all the high and medium-risk violations are addressed and the bar obtains a valid occupancy permit.

Click here to see the full inspection report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group