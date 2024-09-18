The Panther Pit in Oakland raided by liquor enforcement officers

PITTSBURGH — The Panther Pit in Oakland was raided by liquor enforcement officers for selling alcohol without a license Tuesday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, units from the LCE, as well as Pittsburgh police, Pittsburgh fire, the Allegheny County District Office, Pittsburgh PLI and the Allegheny County Health Department, executed a search warrant of the bar at around 10 a.m.

Officials said there were multiple complaints from community members and local universities about the safety of students over the past two years, during which the bar has been given 18 underage citations.

The complaints come after two previous warrants were served to the bar in 2023.

Tuesday’s warrant resulted in the seizure of 346 gallons of liquor, 80 galloons of beer and various other business-related items.

