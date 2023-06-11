Health organizations, Pirates team up to offer CPR training at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — CPR and AED training was held at PNC Park on Saturday.

The training was the result of a collaboration between Allegheny Health Network, Highmark and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The organizations each offered 30 minutes of hands-on training and hoped they could teach people how to respond quickly and effectively to cardiac arrest.

“70 percent of the population do not feel like they have adequate CPR training skills to be able to perform that on somebody in a life-saving situation, so we are trying to give them those skills,” said Amber Helphenstine Sr., a trainer with Allegheny Health Network. “It increases the chances of survival should somebody collapse.”

Each participant got a ticket to stay and watch the Pirates play the Mets.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group