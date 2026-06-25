Beaver County gearing up for biggest Boom yet

BRIDGEWATER, Pa. — Bridgewater is quiet now, but by Saturday afternoon, it’ll be rocking for Beaver County Boom and Boom on the Bridge.

“Last year we had over 50,000 spectators for this event,” said Nathan Kopsack of PUSH Beaver County. “We are expecting much more than that this year with a lot of traction with America 250.”

Along Bridge Street, you’ll be able to get food and drinks, have fun in the kid’s zone, and even watch live wrestling.

“They did it last year, and it was like a quirky thing that ended up being one of the funnest things that people saw,” Kopsack said.

Dustin Lynch and The Clarks will perform on the main stage at the corner of Bridge and Market Streets.

Then, the fireworks show starts at 9:45 p.m. It will be five minutes longer than last year, coming in around 24 minutes.

“We’ve been trying to build it every year to America 250, and this year our show will outshoot that show by quite a distance,” Kopsack said.

Fireworks will launch from both a barge on the river and from the Rochester-Monaca Bridge. It’s something that hasn’t been done in Beaver County in decades.

There’s a surprise at the very start of the show, according to Kopsack.

“I don’t want to give away all the surprises, but we’re going to be very patriotic in our show, and I think you don’t want to miss the first minute of it,” he told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

There will be road closures in the area before, during, and after the event.

Bridge Street, Market Street, the exit from 51 into Bridgewater, and the Bridgewater-Rochester Bridge will all close from midnight Saturday until noon Sunday.

The Rochester-Monaca Bridge will be closed before and after the fireworks.

River traffic will also close from 9:15 p.m. until the show is over.

Free shuttles will take people to and from Brady’s Run Ice Arena, New Brighton Sanitation Authority, and the Beaver County Courthouse parking garage.

“It’s going to be a spectacle, that really, you have to be here to believe it,” Kopsack said.

Festivities start at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

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