Heat, humidity climb on Tuesday; scattered showers possible late in evening

PITTSBURGH — Winds from the south will warm the region up on Tuesday, pushing highs back into the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will gradually climb as well, so it will feel a bit more uncomfortable.

Sunshine will start the day, but clouds will thicken up through the afternoon with a stray shower possible before midnight.

Scattered showers and storms will also be possible on Wednesday, but it will not be a washout, and you’ll still get many dry hours through the day. Unfortunately, this system will not bring enough rain to help our dry conditions, so watering will still be necessary.

Pleasant weather returns later this week with lower humidity and comfortable temps.

