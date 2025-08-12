Heat and humidity climb on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will be a degree or two hotter on Tuesday, and the heat index will push back into the mid-90s.

A few areas could see a stray shower or isolated storm during the afternoon, but most areas stay dry and muggy.

A better chance for showers and storms moves in early Wednesday and continues on and off through the afternoon. The heaviest storms could bring downpours and gusty winds, along with frequent lightning.

The system may stick around for part of the day Thursday, keeping the threat for a few showers or an isolated storm in the forecast.

After a brief cool down on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures climb back near 90 again heading into the weekend.

