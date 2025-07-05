Heat, humidity cranking up on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — The quiet holiday weekend continues, although the heat and humidity will start to dial up today.

Most neighborhoods will at least approach 90 degrees, with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon. Most areas will get by without any rain, however.

The increase in humidity means nights won’t be comfortable going forward. Lows will struggle to drop below 70 tonight, with highs a tick higher on Sunday.

The pattern turns more unsettled again next week with scattered showers and storms around starting on Monday. The risk for severe weather is low, but isolated flood concerns are possible if repeated rounds of rain occur next week.

