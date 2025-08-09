Heat, humidity start to dial up on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy this morning if you like it comfortable! Temperatures are ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s across the area under mostly clear skies.

We’ll dial up the heat today with highs expected to reach the upper 80s across much of the area. It will be a little more muggy tonight with nighttime lows in the 60s.

90-degree heat will return from Sunday through Tuesday, although humidity levels won’t be oppressive. Take advantage of the pools and water parks before the kids head back to school!

A cold front will finally bring the return of scattered showers and storms Wednesday, although it doesn’t look like a huge rainmaker at this point.

After a brief respite from the heat, we may approach 90 degrees again by the end of next week.

