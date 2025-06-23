Heat wave a welcome change for Sandcastle Water Park after delayed opening

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Community members took to Sandcastle Water Park to try to cool down during an extremely hot weekend.

Park officials said the heat played a role in the high attendance they saw on Sunday.

The busy weekend comes as a welcome change since the park’s opening last month was delayed for weeks because of a long stretch of rainy and chilly weather.

“We finally got a day where it’s not raining anymore, so we’ll have fun,” said Pittsburgh resident Lynne Brown.

Visitors said they were glad to have the park available as a retreat from the heat.

“Sandcastle is probably one of the best places you could go to if it’s extremely hot outside, with all the water slides, all the pools. I think it’s really cool,” Brown said.

Despite being at a water park, attendees said they were conscious of keeping hydrated as they had fun.

