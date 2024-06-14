Heat waves: What you need to know

PITTSBURGH — The combination of heat and humidity could reach dangerous levels next week. Temperatures will climb into the 90s and heat index values could climb as high as 100 degrees or hotter.

This will officially be a heat wave, so use the next few days to prepare.

Before the heat wave:

Gather food, water and medication

Make a list of friends and family to check on

Locate local cooling centers

Consider rescheduling outdoor events

During the heat wave:

Stay out of the sun and in a cool place, with air conditioning if possible

Check on friends, family and pets

Stay hydrated, drink plenty of water

Take frequent breaks if working outdoors

What is heat index?

The phrase “It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” perfectly describes the heat index. The National Weather Service defines the heat index as what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. The heat index represents the heat you are feeling outside.

Heat index calculator

Heat dangers

Extremely hot and humid weather can be dangerous and even deadly. The two most common heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Know the symptoms and what to do:

Heat dangers

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group