PITTSBURGH — There’s a heavy police presence near Pittsburgh’s Armstrong Tunnel after a crash.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence after crash near Armstrong Tunnel in Pittsburgh

Our crew at the scene saw Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania State Police near a crash in Uptown.

Four cars were damaged in the crash. Two of the cars hit each other head on.

We’re working to find out if there were any injuries and what led up to the crash.

PennDOT says there is a lane restriction on I-376 eastbound at mile marker 71 for police activity.

Channel 11 has multiple crews at the scene. Check back for updates on this breaking story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group