Heavy rains leave Ligonier Valley flooded; moat forms around family’s home

LINGONIER, Pa. — Ligonier Valley experienced several road closures after heavy overnight rain. One couple near Darlington told Channel 11 that a moat formed around their home.

PHOTOS: Heavy rain creates landslides, leaves local communities flooded

“The water here was probably two feet deep,” said Paul Faust. “So, I got it [cars] out this morning. Usually, I do it the night before, but I didn’t expect that much rain last night.”

The Fausts moved their cars to the end of the driveway and are now waiting for the water to recede. Drone 11 shows several roads, driveways, and yards impacted by flooding in Ligonier Valley, including 2 mile run road, where Channel 11 saw many drivers try to drive through the deep water.

“It was a little too deep for the Subaru,” said driver Justin Snyder. “We are all pretty used to it. We know all the alternative routes. But, ya, it affected us a bit this morning.

Ligonier Valley Police Chief Mike Matrunics said his team has been out all day surveying the area and making sure neighbors are safe. He also said it’s important to respect a ‘closed road’ sign and take an alternate route.

“If you go past signs that are posted here, if you go past those signs, you could be cited for that,” said Chief Matrunics. “Also, if emergency services have to go out and rescue you or tow companies…you’re responsible for the cost. Your safety, let’s put that at number one.”

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