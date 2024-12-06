At least 2 homes on fire in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

Dispatchers said the call for the fire in the 100 block of Merrimac Street came in around 8:51 a.m.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the home from Channel 11′s Tower Cam. Our crews on the scene can see flames coming from the roof. It appears that the fire also spread to a neighboring home.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as we get them.

