Heinz, Smoothie King partner to create Tomato Ketchup Smoothie

Heinz and Smoothie King have teamed up to create the first-ever Tomato Ketchup Smoothie.

The Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie blends real fruits such as acai sorbet, apple juice, strawberries and raspberries with Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup, offering a unique sweet and tangy flavor.

“The idea of a ketchup smoothie is provocative, and our top priority was landing a delicious tasting fruit smoothie with distinct yet well-balanced ketchup notes,” said Angie Madigan, Vice President of Elevation Marketing at Kraft Heinz.

“After months of meticulous R&D, testing, and tasting, we landed on a savory-sweet blend that celebrates the tomato in all its glory,” said Lori Primavera, Vice President of R&D and Product Marketing at Smoothie King.

The Heinz Tomato Ketchup Smoothie will be available for $5.70 at select Smoothie King locations. Unfortunately, the smoothie will not be available in Pittsburgh, but across five markets, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Miami, and parts of the Greater NY area and Northern New Jersey.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group