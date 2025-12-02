Helicopter repair business opens at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport with expansion plans

LATROBE, Pa. — An aviation repair business has set up shop and is growing at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Rotortrade MRO USA opened in 9,000 square feet of hangar and office space owned by the Westmoreland County Airport Authority and across the parking lot from the airport terminal that is served daily by Spirit Airlines and an extensive charter business. The company has been working for 10 months on the FAA Part 145 certification process that allows the facility in Latrobe to be a fully certified maintenance, repair and overhaul facility.

“This certification and official launch represent a major step in our global strategy,” said Philippe Lubrano, CEO of Rotortrade. “We are now proud to offer FAA-certified maintenance services directly in the United States, reinforcing our ability to support operators with comprehensive solutions spanning sales, financing and maintenance.”

